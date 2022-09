Thank you to Sen. J.J. Dossett for doing such a great job in our state legislature.

Not only has he been an outstanding proponent for education and teachers, but he has also proven himself as an advocate for protecting property rights and promoting homeownership and economic growth.

This is why the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS, with over 13,500 members, has decided to endorse him. Sen. Dossett, we greatly appreciate you!