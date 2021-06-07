 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for honoring Mills Elementary’s late crossing guard, ‘Flo’ Sharpe
Letter: Thanks for honoring Mills Elementary's late crossing guard, 'Flo' Sharpe

In these days when news we read and see all too often has a dark side, it was refreshing and uplifting to read your article in the June 2 Owasso Reporter on how family and friends of Owasso school crossing guard Florence “Flo” Sharpe honored and remembered her after her passing.

Flo had served as a crossing guard and friend of school children in Owasso for more than 20 years, and on the last day of school — which was the Tuesday after her funeral service — kids at Mills Elementary where she had served the past 10 years were given candy and treats by Flo’s family members and crossing guard Blanca Razo in her memory.

Kudos to the Owasso Reporter for taking the time and making the effort to bring some positive news to its readers.

