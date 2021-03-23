 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you, Owasso residents, for your respect and unselfish acts

My wife and I are both on our 90s. She uses a walker and I use a cane. We have been living in Owasso for the past 15 years and are thankful for the respect and unselfish offers to help folks like us.

They open doors for us and run to our aid when we fall. The other day, I opened the trunk of my car to unload a cart full of groceries, and a stranger came up to me and asked if they could unload my cart and put it in the trunk.

Many other courtesies have been extended to us over the years, and my wife and I would publicly like to thank them.

Thank you all and God bless you.

