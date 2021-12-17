Letter: Teacher shortage crisis needs to be solved now

With schools closed, NASA’s Kennedy Space Center is introducing awesome home lessons in space and rocket science.

Across the United States, there is a teacher shortage. Like many other states, Oklahoma is facing significant shortages of qualified teachers. The state is relying more than ever before on emergency certified teachers.

A decade ago, the state of Oklahoma approved 32 emergency teaching certificates. Earlier this month, the State Board of Education approved 254 emergency teacher certifications making that a total of 3,428 from June to now.

There is plenty of research showing that children’s educational achievement scores are higher when they are taught by a highly trained teacher.

So, where are our teachers?

Teachers are retiring at higher rates than ever before; they are leaving the profession due to the high demands placed on them as well as the lack of support from parents and administration. They are moving to other states that provide them better pay and benefits for the job they do.

It is time for Oklahomans to take a closer look at the important job that teachers do and start listening to what they are asking for.

As a parent of two high school students, I am concerned about the education my sons are receiving in Oklahoma. As Oklahomans, it is time we started thinking about the consequences of lower quality education for our future generations.