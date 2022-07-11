Letter: Stop comparing gun rights with women's rights

I see by the editorial cartoon on July 5 that the Tulsa World has jumped onto the latest inane talking point being bandied about by pundits of the left.

Do you seriously think women should have the same rights as guns? Here is a sample of what you're asking for:

• Women must be marked with serial numbers for registration and tracking.

• Women are banned from schools, government buildings, many medical facilities, polling places, public parks and sporting events.

• Businesses can post signs "No Women Allowed."

• Women are not allowed in airports or on airplanes or most other forms of public transportation.

• Women cannot reside in the same home as convicted felons.

• Women are banned from living with a user of marijuana.

• Women are not allowed anywhere where alcohol is consumed.

• Women will be prohibited from wearing certain accessories that men find attractive.

Really? That's what you want?