Letter: Scouting is essential for learning critical life skills

I am a life scout with Troop 2002 at Saint Henry Church, and I’m writing to you today to tell the people of Owasso the benefits of being in scouting.

The reason I like scouting is because of the life skills you can acquire. I have learned how to prepare meals for myself and my family. I have acquired outdoor skills like setting up a tent, starting a fire and learning how to orientate a map and compass. I have also learned how to manage my money by budgeting and comparing prices before I buy anything.