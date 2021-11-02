 Skip to main content
Letter: Scouting is essential for learning critical life skills
Boy Scouts

Owasso Boy Scout Pack 888 hosted its inaugural Day of Scouting at First United Methodist Church of Owasso in Sept. 2020.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

I am a life scout with Troop 2002 at Saint Henry Church, and I’m writing to you today to tell the people of Owasso the benefits of being in scouting.

The reason I like scouting is because of the life skills you can acquire. I have learned how to prepare meals for myself and my family. I have acquired outdoor skills like setting up a tent, starting a fire and learning how to orientate a map and compass. I have also learned how to manage my money by budgeting and comparing prices before I buy anything.

Leadership skills are emphasized by having scouts in leadership positions. The troop is led by boys and mentored by adults. I highly recommended boy and girls join scouts to learn critical life skills that can help them throughout life.

