Letter: Read Reporter’s Q&A series on Owasso school board candidates

In this time of extreme challenges in many areas of our lives, but most particularly education, it is imperative that we elect the people with the absolutely best background, talent and vision to lead our school system here in Owasso.

For many years, serving on a school board was more of an honorary position than one that had real-world impact on the lives of young people in our community. That is no longer the case.

We must have school board members here in Owasso who are in touch with all aspects of the education process and are willing to hear what parents have to say.

I would like to praise the Owasso Reporter for presenting the views, background and hopes for the future of each of the five candidates for OPS school board.

My wife and I hope that all Owasso voters who make the effort to cast their vote on Tuesday, Feb. 9, have read the Q&A series on the candidates.