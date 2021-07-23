 Skip to main content
Letter: Prioritize balancing federal budget
Letter: Prioritize balancing federal budget

If we don't balance our budget soon, interest rates will start increasing and inflation will force the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates.

For our money and republic to survive, responsible taxing and spending is needed now. 

The 10 million federal retirees and workers who have an average income of over $130,000 a year have no incentive to be efficient.

They can retire as early as 50, and military at age 38.

They have no incentive to be responsible users of borrowed federal money.

Cost-of-living adjustments must be trimmed on incomes of above $30,000 a year and eliminated for those above $200,000 until the budget is balanced for at least three consecutive years. 

President Bill Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich balanced the budget for four years!

This would cost me some of my federal pensions, but the alternative is horrible.

