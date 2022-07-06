Letter: Primary election season got nasty

As I sneak up on my ¾-century birthday, I have observed closely a great number of political campaigns since I graduated with the degree in journalism from Oklahoma State and spent the next 50 years of my life in the newspaper profession as a reporter/photographer, then editor and finally as a publisher.

I have never observed such a nasty political season as readers of the Tulsa World have just been subjected to, mainly on television.

We should be informed about a candidate’s qualifications to hold the office to which he or she wishes to be elected. Not about religious preferences, support of Trump or hatred of Biden, conservative bias and whether or not their kids are girls or boys.

I believe Oklahoma voters are, or at least should be, more politically aware and want to see the person elected whose values are in line with their own as far as doing the tasks that the office requires.

I am really hoping that I will see some improvement during my next 75 years.