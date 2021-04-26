 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Owasso schools are great, but could use more spirit, and funding, for events
0 comments

Letter: Owasso schools are great, but could use more spirit, and funding, for events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Owasso vs. Moore

Members of the Pride of Owasso run onto the fild before Owasso’s football game against Moore in Owasso, Okla. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

 Mike Simons

I am with Boy Scout Troop 80 out of Owasso and am writing about my opinion on the quality of the Owasso school system.

I attend Owasso High School and believe it is a fantastic school system, but I believe that there is not enough school spirit.

Not that we do not have any at all, just there could definitely be more events in the months of August, September and October to make the student body more hyped about the upcoming football season.

At the same time, the band program does not get enough funding. 

The other sports programs are very well-funded, but I feel the band program could have just a little more funding to improve the instruments of certain sections and for competitive marching band uniforms. 

It would improve the look of the band, which would in turn improve the aesthetic of all our shows.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News