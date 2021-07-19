 Skip to main content
Letter: Owasso needs more recreational parks and public spaces
Letter: Owasso needs more recreational parks and public spaces

Out and about (copy)

Owasso residents pictured running the trail at Centennial Park in March 2020.

 Art Haddaway News Editor

As a lover of geocaching, I hate the lack of public parks and walking spaces.

I love to hike and be outside, but the only space to really enjoy is Centennial Park off of 86th Street. We’ve also gone to the Grand Canyon, but to find a space to practice for that extraneous hike locally, we had to walk up and down the drains at Stone Canyon. While it was great exercise due to the steepness, it was very inconvenient due to the falling rocks and litter from the road.

It would be amazing to have some more public spaces and parks, and to see others who feel the same. I know when we get to fill out the survey from Owasso about things we’d like to see come in, my family and I always put down for more parks.

I’d like to know if there are plans for more parks, or if this is a concern of others as well. I’d definitely like some more places to run or work out.

