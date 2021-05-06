 Skip to main content
Letter: Owasso is at a good size now
I'm a 30-year resident of Owasso and am curious why the handful of people we've put in charge want more growth.

I've asked dozens of friends in the area on their thoughts. None felt growth was a priority for Owasso.

Will the city ever be content with the population, or must it continue to grow?

