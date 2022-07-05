 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Owasso Historical Museum an ‘inexhaustible’ asset to the community

owasso historical museum

The Owasso Historical Museum on Main Street is an interesting visit for newcomers and longtimers alike. Owasso Reporter file photo

My husband and I recently finished a road trip from Northern California to visit some friends and take his 96-year-old father to visit his home around the Tulsa area.

One of best stops was the Owasso Historical Museum, with Marilyn Hinkle as our docent. We actually went two days in row.

Marilyn was incredible. Her knowledge of the history of the area is inexhaustible. We learned so much about the area where his father grew up. Marilyn and the Owasso Historical Museum are an asset to the community.

We felt that she deserves recognition for the kindness and for going the extra mile.

