Letter: Military personnel always had to have vaccines for various diseases

It's pretty ironic that the fact that the military is being publicized for requiring all members to be vaccinated with COVID-19 shots.

The military always had to have various shots to protect them in remote areas where there might be infections not seen in the U.S.

The idea was that if they were deployed, they would be protected from infections that could spread through the personnel and potentially affect the outcome of whatever they were doing.

My husband was a 20-year veteran and carried vaccine card with him.

I just don't get all the brouhaha.

Same thing with showing ID to vote. As military members and dependents, we needed to show ID to get on post, to get into the commissary, etc.

What is everyone trying to hide from?

In order to keep everyone safe, vaccinations need to happen.

People who only think of themselves are forgetting the people around them, including people they love.