Letter: Like college athletic directors, leaders in politics need business sense

Back in the dark ages of college sports (before Title IX in 1972), any time a college or university needed a new athletic director they generally looked no further than hiring an old football coach who may have suffered one too many concussions.

With passage of Title IX, the landscape of college sports was forever changed (and for the better, I might add) by prohibiting schools from receiving financial support from the government if found to have discriminated against anyone on the basis of their sex.

As a result, virtually all American colleges and universities had to reassess their athletic departments’ income and expenditures. Athletic departments’ budgets exploded, so they needed athletic directors who not only needed knowledge of sports, but also possessed some business acumen.

As a challenge, go online and research the backgrounds of the top 50 or so athletic directors and see what they know about how a business operates, not to mention the value of a dollar.

That being the case, why do we persist in continuing to elect brain-dead career politicians as CEOs of America? People who don’t have a clue as to the value of a dollar, like our current president, who’s responsible for overseeing a budget in the trillions of dollars is the last thing America needs in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump was at least a refreshing respite from the dull, irksome administrations of his predecessors, and he actually knew how to manage and grow a business.