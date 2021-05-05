Letter: Lawmakers take time to pass law about an official state pet

Hooray! Now we Oklahomans can celebrate that our state lawmakers and governor have solved every problem and crisis facing us. Why?

If the Legislature can pass House Bill 1816, known as Cali’s Law, and our governor sign it, we have nothing to worry about in the areas of infrastructure, health or education.

We now have an official Oklahoma state pet.

Introduced by state Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, the Oklahoma state pet is legally any shelter animal that has been rescued, whether that be a dog, cat or something more exotic like birds, horses or ferrets.

I certainly am a believer in the importance of rescue animals in our society. Our terrier mix, Mischa, is such a family member.

But, come on! Is there nothing being considered by our elected lawmakers that deserves their time and attention more than a pooch?

My wife may have come up with an ideal way to judge the effectiveness of our lawmaking process here in the Sooner state. For one year, replace all of the legislators with sixth graders.

It'd be interesting to see if things get better or worse, or if we end up with a state snack.