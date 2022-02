This week's topics: Turning 50. Book banning. The importance of libraries. Olympics getting political.

President Joe Biden was recently asked by Fox News Channel reporter Jacqui Heinrich “Are you waiting for Putin to make the first move?” Biden replied, “What a stupid question.”

When my wife and I were public school teachers, we were instructed to respond to our students’ questions in the following manner: “There is no such thing as a stupid question.”

Biden is the poorest excuse for a president imaginable for everything he has said and done so far.