Letter: I'm loving the journeys of my old paperback novels

Well I finally discovered something positive about getting old.

I have saved all of my Donald Hamilton and John D. McDonald paperbacks since I discovered these two great writers when I was in Will Rogers High School years ago, and now I can grab one. While I know the general story, I can still rediscover just why I loved their artistry as pulp fiction writers so many years ago.

Hamilton wrote the Matt Helm books and McDonald created Travis McGee. Reading them today not only is a lot of fun, but it triggers some memories of when I first discovered that I could open a paperback book I had stuffed in the back pocket of my jeans and transport myself as a teenager into such exciting worlds.

So now I have 40 or 50 or more ancient paperbacks in a bookcase just waiting for me to grab one and not only go back to the 1960s, but rediscover some really outstanding nitty-gritty literature.

If you are fortunate enough to have a box full of old paperback thrillers around, dig them out and take a trip back to the past. And then give them to a grandkid and hope he or she will appreciate how special they are.

And, if you are lucky, you can have a fun conversation.