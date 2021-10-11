Letter: Hats off to those who have fought for our country

As I read the piece in last week’s paper about the Gold Star sister (“For Owasso woman, 99, brother's WWII death ‘still hurts,’ inspires thoughts of what might have been”), I began trying to imagine the pain and suffering that woman and her family must have endured for so long.

That got me reminiscing about the war films “Saving Private Ryan” and the 10-part series “Band of Brothers.” We saw “Band of Brothers” just recently and were discussing how much courage and grit it must have taken to fight during WWII.

Being a person interested in our history, my mind takes me back to the Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI and WWII, as well as the Korean, Vietnam, Iraqi and Afghanistan wars.

Imagine bravery on those levels; I can’t. Reading about it in history books and in movie portrayals doesn’t really describe them adequately. Wars are a front row seat to the reality of war and pain; the cameras just bring it into our homes.

For that Gold Star sister and all the Gold Star individuals, I take off my hat to salute them and everyone else who has fought for our country. Let’s remember who we are and not lose our direction, but keep a true compass.