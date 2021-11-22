Letter: Gobbling up green space in Owasso

Gobbling up green space in Owasso

The progress that Owasso has made in the years I’ve lived here has enriched many lives. My fear is that developers are gobbling up the green space in such a fashion that it will be to the detriment of the populace.

While the developers are dividing up Owasso into a suburb of Tulsa, the planning board could make some green space expansion on the east side of Owasso.

If you haven’t noticed, East 76th Street North, where the building boom has taken place, just look around; I hope the homebuyers know they will be living by an active quarry. The woods are disappearing as well as the fields and vernal ponds. Amphibians are losing their habitat in the name of economic progress for Tulsa. Every form of life deserves a part of our environment.

Look at 76th where multiple developments are being built. Hundreds of houses are going in and the traffic is building. Just wait, you will see a new traffic light at 161st and 76th streets to stop the motorists from blowing through the stop sign. The road is the main route to Claremore and beyond by the hundreds of people who work at the industrial park west of Owasso and Tulsa.