Letter: Forecasting Sen. Jim Inhofe's replacement with Jim Bridenstine

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads the Jan. 22 editorial: Stitt takes on TPS

I dug out my old political crystal ball the other day and looked into the future.

What I learned was that the person who will be chosen by the Oklahoma Republican Party to succeed outgoing U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe will be — Jim Bridenstine.

Yes, our very own former NASA administrator will be given the thumbs up to seek what will be the junior Oklahoma seat in the U.S. Senate, and he will be a good fit in that position.

As an Oklahoma congressman, he served his constituents well. Starting in 2017, he led the way again by becoming a leader in man’s quest to expand our presence in outer space.

In a world facing a pandemic, a nation experiencing civil unrest on its Capitol steps and a state coping with the challenges of changing utilization of energy sources, Bridenstine will bring experience, vision and youthful energy to the job.

You can say you read it here first: Jim Bridenstine, U.S. senator.