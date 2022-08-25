Letter: Floods, droughts and an idea to solve both

I am no scientist — actually I’m a retired journalist, so I do think I know everything — but I have a question that I feel should be answered in light of two of our nation’s and our world’s most critical problems: rising sea levels and massive inland droughts.

So, why are we not looking for ways to take that water that is threatening our coasts and process it and find a way to transport it to where drought is the biggest threat?

Solve this and we can all sleep better every night, even us old newsies.