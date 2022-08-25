 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Floods, droughts and an idea to solve both

  • 0

Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette preview the upcoming city and state elections, including editorial endorsements; endorsement letters to the editor; and more.

I am no scientist — actually I’m a retired journalist, so I do think I know everything — but I have a question that I feel should be answered in light of two of our nation’s and our world’s most critical problems: rising sea levels and massive inland droughts.

So, why are we not looking for ways to take that water that is threatening our coasts and process it and find a way to transport it to where drought is the biggest threat?

Solve this and we can all sleep better every night, even us old newsies.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert