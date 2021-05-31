Letter: Divisions in north, south Tulsa stems from 1921 race massacre

Black Tulsa never really recovered from the devastation that took place 100 years ago, when nearly every structure in Greenwood, the fabled Black Wall Street, was flattened and as many as 300 people were killed.

Although the antagonists of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are long gone, Tulsa today shares responsibility for the current state of north Tulsa and the Greenwood District.

Those affected by the current racial divide in Tulsa are collateral victims of the massacre.

Oklahoma is no stranger to domestic terrorism. But the Tulsa massacre does not receive the same attention that the Oklahoma City bombing does.

The city has brought awareness to Memorial Day weekend in 1921, but this is not enough.

We can teach our children about the massacre, but we are ignoring the larger picture of how 1921 created the foundation for the current socio-economic divide of Tulsa along racial lines.

Viola Fletcher, one of the last remaining survivors, testified in Congress recently on how Tulsa has enriched itself on telling victim’s stories, while continuing to deny restorative justice to Greenwood.

Fletcher is a victim not only of 1921 Tulsa, but also of the Tulsa today that perpetuates racial and socioeconomic segregation along Interstate 244, exemplified by food deserts and inferior education opportunities.