Letter: Cutting gasoline tax would be fiscally irresponsible

Some irresponsible members of Congress are recommending the removal of the 18.6-cent per gallon federal gasoline tax for this year in order to fight inflation.

This is insane, with the federal debt exceeding $30 trillion and annual interest payments about to exceed $500 billion a year. We must have a balanced budget now or interest rates could be double soon.

I wish that I was wrong. At least a 2-cent per gallon annual increase in the federal gasoline tax is needed until the budget is balanced. All subsidies must be trimmed or eliminated. A minimum federal income tax is 15% is needed on all earnings above $150,000 a year.

