Letter: Cleaning up COVID-19 and some of our language as well

The column on Dec. 31 triggered memories from my college days of long ago. The writer seemed to defend the use of profanity as harmless ("Danny Tyree: Profanity is in the ear of the beholder").

My professor of Greek was fond of saying, "The Greeks have a word for it," and then went on to give examples of the specifics of the Greek language.

An instance is that the Greeks have four words for "love," depending on what kind of love is meant.

Words have meaning, even words of profanity.

A word that means everything, for instance "It is as hot or cold as (fill in the blank)" means nothing.

Profanity is a learned habit, and it brings to mind another statement from my teenage years, "He knew not what to say, so he swore."

May 2021 be the year we clean up the COVID-19 pandemic and clean up some of our language as well.