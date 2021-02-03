Letter: Ballooning national debt ought to worry everyone

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads the newspaper’s Jan. 10, 2021 editorial.

Google says there are 331 million people in the U.S., 158 million working people and the current debt is $27 trillion.

That means that every working person has to feed himself plus one other which could be family or parasite, both welfare and Wall Street.

In addition, each person's debt portion is $171,000, which has to be paid back someday. Us old folks used to worry about our grandkids assuming this burden.

However, President Joe Biden says the new $1.9 trillion stimulus is only a down payment of things to come.

Since the government schools teach the kids that socialism is good, and they vote for it, then let these geniuses pay the bill.

So get started raining down the money and hallelujah, let the good times roll.