Letter: A happy ending for the owner of a lost dog — an ‘Owasso miracle’

Recently, my wife and I were part of what I want to call an “Owasso miracle.”

We have lived in Brentwood Estates just east of the high school for about 12 years and have some very special neighbors in our cul-de-sac.

At about 4 p.m., my wife was returning from her duties as a school crossing guard and was met in our driveway by our next door neighbor who was obviously upset. He told Kay that their small red, curly haired toy poodle, Bentley had disappeared from his fenced-in backyard and his granddaughter was very worried.

When I heard this I jumped into my blue Miata and started to cruise the area looking for the pup. I stopped and told people in almost every block about the effort to find Bentley and all were concerned. No luck.

I got back to our house after an hour or so and then at about 8 p.m. we learned about The Miracle. Bentley was safe and back home (we got a text).

After Bentley left his home, he explored until he was found a block or two away. A Brentwood neighbor found him and took him to SAHO Animal Hospital, where the kind folks there scanned his embedded chip, learned who he belonged to and called my neighbor with the wonderful news.

Thanks to all of the people in Owasso for their concern and I thank the family that found Bentley and took him to the vet.