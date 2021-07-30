 Skip to main content
Letter: A big thanks to the Owasso Library for making life more interesting
Owasso Library, located at 103 W. Broadway St. Owasso Reporter file photo

My wife and I grew up in the Tulsa area and then left to pursue our careers for some 40 years. We moved to Owasso 11 years ago to retire, enjoy being near our grandkids and reacquaint ourselves with life in Oklahoma.

There are many things we have come to really like in Owasso, but at the top of the list has to be our library. I have been an avid reader since I would get all the books I could carry from the Bookmobile when I was a little tyke, so one of my first stops when we moved into our Owasso home was to get my library card.

It works, at least I have to assume it does, since my record shows I have checked out 1,260 books. Recently I found another fantastic feature about our library. I was given a new Kindle for my 74th birthday and learned that you can teach an old dog a new trick — particularly if that old dog makes an appointment to have Karen at the Owasso Library show him how the Kindle works.

Karen was insightful, a pleasant teacher and very patient. My wife, Kay, and grandson, Jake, and I came away from our 45-minute session with Karen able to use the Kindle and tap into one of the new services of our library.

Thanks, Karen, and the Owasso Library for making life here even more interesting.

