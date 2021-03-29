 Skip to main content
In others’ words: Owasso 6GC’s Kira Kelsey a ‘woman of strength and dignity’

kira kelsey

Kira Kelsey teaches a class at Owasso 6th Grade Center.

 Courtesy of OPS

Editor’s note: Owasso Reporter’s news series, “In others’ words,” gives local leaders an opportunity to share their thoughts honoring fellow friends and colleagues for their hard work, upstanding character and impact in the community.

In Owasso Public Schools, the first time children come together from all across the community is at our 6th Grade Center.

Our students at the 6th Grade Center are fortunate to learn in a building where each person is valued as an individual, where respect is modeled and expected, and where hope and kindness abound.

The culture of the building has been framed by its leader, Mrs. Kira Kelsey. Mrs. Kelsey is a woman of strength and dignity. She has repurposed her own life story for the benefit of others. Her standards for students are high because she knows the potential of each child is a sacred gift to be developed.

This year has been challenging for many, but the steadfast leadership and deep character of Mrs. Kelsey has provided a wonderful frame for learning at the 6th Grade Center this year like it has every year since 2005 when she first began leading the building.

At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Mrs. Kelsey will be retiring. Whether leading at the 6th Grade Center or as a new retiree in 2021, Kira Kelsey will always be a difference-maker in the community of Owasso.

