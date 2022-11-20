Gratefulness: Demonstrating appreciation to others this Thanksgiving holiday

November is the month of Thanksgiving. If we take a moment to think about the origins of the holiday, we are reminded of the power of gratefulness. On November 24, we will pause and spend time with family and friends. I know the past year has had its challenges, but take some time to be grateful for the blessings of this year.

We often forget that Thanksgiving has its origins in trials and suffering. The pilgrims took time after their first rough winter to express gratefulness. They did this after losing nearly half their group to the harsh weather and lack of food. During the middle of the Civil War, in 1863, Thanksgiving became a national holiday. As we experienced conflict as a nation and struggled with the ability to come together, we stopped to be grateful on Thanksgiving Day.

Though we started with challenging beginnings, we live in a nation with much to be thankful for. Our founding fathers expressed gratefulness, even when it seemed hard; they did not give up. But pressing on, they continued to forge our nation's future. Today, we reap the benefits of those brave men and women. By taking time to express gratitude, they overcame the challenges they faced.

Are we any different today? Don't we all face challenges? When we turn on the news, we see our struggles to agree on many issues. With changes in our economy, many people struggle to pay the bills and feed their families. But if we pause to look at our lives, we can find many reasons to be grateful and express gratefulness.

Theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “Gratitude changes the pang of memory into a tranquil joy.” I know gratefulness has changed my perspective. Gratefulness has taken many of my negative memories and replaced them with joyful gratitude for the ways others have made a difference in my life.

When I remember hard times, I think of friends and family who have helped me. I remember people who gave me a helping hand when I couldn't make it on my own. One generous couple let me stay with them when I was in college. They welcomed me into their home, shared their food and made me part of their family. Because of them, I have a college degree and wonderful lifelong friends. I still call them family today. It was a time when I had little to give. Yet, I remember what they shared; they offered their kindness and love.

As we enter the holiday season, make a gratefulness jar or journal. Each day, stop and think about those who have helped you along the way or that day. Give them a call or send them a card. The most valuable gift you can give others is kind words of thankfulness. It will surprise you how much joy you will find in gratefulness.