From the Editor: The somber, prayerful, hurting heart of the Owasso community

The last photograph I took of Howie was at a memorial service for Owasso police K-9 Samson in August. I shot about a half-dozen candids of him goofing off before finally getting him to pose in front of a bouquet of flowers — a testament to his humorous, lighthearted spirit.

I’m going to miss Howard’s humor and the positive energy he brought to every event that led us to cross paths, including Samon’s service. He always greeted me with a smile and an amusing comment that never failed to make me laugh. He would always quip with, “There’s a front-pager” or “I hope you got my good side,” after each snap of the camera.

I’m sure Buddy and Jose also graced my lens at different times over the years — albeit unbeknownst to me — but I’m confident I captured them at their happiest serving the residents of the community that they loved.

I wasn’t able to bow my head during Wednesday’s moment of silence, but I hope capturing those who did at least gave Howie, along with Buddy and Jose, a further sense of peace looking down on all of us.

I think it goes without saying that Samson isn’t alone upstairs anymore. He now has three of Owasso’s finest at his side, looking after his well-being for the rest of eternity. I’m sure that would make for a great picture — one that Howie would probably have something witty to say about.

