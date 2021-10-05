From the Editor: The somber, prayerful, hurting heart of the Owasso community

I feel this photograph captures the heart of the Owasso community right now — somber, prayerful and hurting.
Attendees of Owasso Character Council’s annual luncheon last Wednesday, including City Manager Warren Lehr (pictured), took a moment of silence to honor the recent loss of three Owasso police officers due to COVID-19.
Rapid clicks of my camera echoed throughout Tulsa Tech’s Post Oak Room during the brief pause, but not without good reason; this was a memory to preserve in the annals of Owasso’s history.
There was something about seeing Warren — and a roomful of his fellow community leaders — bow their heads in reverence to the memories of officers Howard Smith, Edgar “Buddy” Pales and Jose Romero that struck a chord with me.
Howard, a 21-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department, succumbed to the coronavirus on Sept. 27. Edgar, a 28-year member of the force, died Aug. 29. And Jose, a former reserve officer who served at OPD from 2003 through 2016, also passed away in Florida on Sept. 7.
These three victims of the pandemic were far from forgotten at Wednesday’s luncheon, and their legacies will continue live on in our memories for years to come.
I wasn’t close to Buddy or Jose, but I shared a unique bond with Howard over the years — one that mostly involved him throwing me a comical glance every time I pointed the camera his way; he was always a hoot in front of the lens.
The last photograph I took of Howie was at a memorial service for Owasso police K-9 Samson in August. I shot about a half-dozen candids of him goofing off before finally getting him to pose in front of a bouquet of flowers — a testament to his humorous, lighthearted spirit.
I’m going to miss Howard’s humor and the positive energy he brought to every event that led us to cross paths, including Samon’s service. He always greeted me with a smile and an amusing comment that never failed to make me laugh. He would always quip with, “There’s a front-pager” or “I hope you got my good side,” after each snap of the camera.
I’m sure Buddy and Jose also graced my lens at different times over the years — albeit unbeknownst to me — but I’m confident I captured them at their happiest serving the residents of the community that they loved.
I wasn’t able to bow my head during Wednesday’s moment of silence, but I hope capturing those who did at least gave Howie, along with Buddy and Jose, a further sense of peace looking down on all of us.
I think it goes without saying that Samson isn’t alone upstairs anymore. He now has three of Owasso’s finest at his side, looking after his well-being for the rest of eternity. I’m sure that would make for a great picture — one that Howie would probably have something witty to say about.