From the Editor: Taking inspiration from a Black man who befriends white supremacists

Davis claims to have been directly responsible for collecting between 40 and 60 robes from former Klansmen, which came as a result of his willingness to simply listen, ask questions and engage with them.

“When two enemies are talking, they’re not fighting,” Davis says in the video. “It’s when the talking ceases that the ground becomes fertile for violence, so keep the conversation going.”

It goes without saying that the challenges of this year have led to an upheaval of racial and political divide, the likes of which many of us have never seen before. From rioting in the streets to hateful discourse on social media, our nation is growing more polarized with each broken store window and offensive Facebook post after the next.

Our focus has shifted to glaring at someone’s mask — or lack thereof — rather than what’s in their eyes. We spend our time rebuking others for how they voted instead of asking them why they did. Assuming the worst about our adversaries rather than wishing them the best has become commonplace.

Instead of inciting violence or eliciting an angry response, perhaps our best course of action during this turbulent time is to take a page out of Davis’ book and invest in those who don’t share our same worldview — especially those we haven’t even met.