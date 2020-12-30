From the editor: Surviving divorce, COVID, closures and other hardships in 2020

We finally bid farewell to 2020 — or c’est la vie, rather — and forge ahead with no intent to look back.

This well-known French expression, meaning “such is life,” probably best describes how many of us have come to feel after the last 365 days. It’s a phrase used to downplay our contempt of all the chaos we have faced, and to simply accept the next inevitable misfortune that befalls us.

Call it pessimistic, but if this year taught us anything, it’s how to better roll with the punches.

We’re all creatures of habit. We’re accustomed to certain routines, and many of us, including myself, don’t like change. We’re also set in our ways and hold different beliefs and opinions about various issues. Before the coronavirus, our lifestyles and worldviews oftentimes went unchecked and unchallenged; now, everything has shifted.

I kicked off this year like any other, but ended it as someone who survived the unexpected closure of an office, a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, the end of a six-year marriage and more. To say the last several months have been tumultuous would be an understatement.