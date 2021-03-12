From the Editor: Reflecting on a year of covering the pandemic

A year ago this month, all of our lives changed as the pandemic became a prominent front-page story across the world.
The news was unexpected and unprecedented — a historic turn of events that, unbeknownst to us at the time, would ultimately reshape how we live, interact with others and perceive the world.
I remember leading our March 18, 2020, paper with the headline, “Area schools shut down,” followed by another, “City closes restaurants, bars,” in the following week’s edition. It was at that point I knew our weekly coverage would never look the same going forward.
Those stories would grow from two to nearly 200 over the next 12 months. That averages to about three to four articles per week. I’ve written the majority of those, covering everything from city-wide cases and hospital stats to vaccination updates and school district quarantine rates.
That’s not including the many uplifting stories that spotlight inspiring students, resilient parents, unwavering business owners and hardworking medical staff who struggled through the tumultuous last 365 days.
To say I’m familiar with the state of the coronavirus on the local front would be an understatement. That’s not a pretentious statement, just a reminder that I’m overdue for a much-needed vacation (but aren’t we all).
Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet. Ideally, my goal is to see an eventual downturn in virus-related coverage in conjunction with a decreased number of cases and deaths.
In retrospect, covering the pandemic taught me a lot. I gleaned valuable lessons from each story and every interview. I’ve learned to be kinder, to count my blessings, to embrace change and to lend a listening ear to those with differing viewpoints.
I’m privileged to serve in a position that gives me the opportunity to capture historic moments our community will look back and reflect on for years to come. Reporting on such significant events — sometimes heartwarming and heartbreaking, other times cordial and controversial — has been a humbling experience.
What’s more, I’m proud to call Owasso home. I’m proud to share this place with other Owassons, who, regardless of their political or spiritual beliefs, come together during difficult times and press forward to pave the way for a better tomorrow.