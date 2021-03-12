From the Editor: Reflecting on a year of covering the pandemic

To say I’m familiar with the state of the coronavirus on the local front would be an understatement. That’s not a pretentious statement, just a reminder that I’m overdue for a much-needed vacation (but aren’t we all).

Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet. Ideally, my goal is to see an eventual downturn in virus-related coverage in conjunction with a decreased number of cases and deaths.

In retrospect, covering the pandemic taught me a lot. I gleaned valuable lessons from each story and every interview. I’ve learned to be kinder, to count my blessings, to embrace change and to lend a listening ear to those with differing viewpoints.

I’m privileged to serve in a position that gives me the opportunity to capture historic moments our community will look back and reflect on for years to come. Reporting on such significant events — sometimes heartwarming and heartbreaking, other times cordial and controversial — has been a humbling experience.

What’s more, I’m proud to call Owasso home. I’m proud to share this place with other Owassons, who, regardless of their political or spiritual beliefs, come together during difficult times and press forward to pave the way for a better tomorrow.

