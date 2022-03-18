From the editor: Owasso is quickly evolving into a major hub for healthcare

Owasso is quickly evolving into a major hub for health care.

There’s no doubt the growing community has seen ongoing expansion throughout its business and residential sectors over the years, and it’s now eyeing a burgeoning medical industry on the horizon.

More health care companies are choosing Owasso to call home, laying down roots outside the walls of the city’s two main hospitals, Ascension St. John and Bailey Medical Center.

Warren Clinic, for example, recently announced its plans to construct a $27.5 million, 48,600-square-foot facility off of 96th Street. Likewise, Ascension and Encompass Health Corp. broke ground Thursday on a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital off of 86th Street.

Circling back to 2021, the Owasso Chamber held ribbon-cutting ceremonies with Remedy Health, offering uninsured direct primary care services, and Pro Care Innovations, providing geriatric preventative care.

The Joint Chiropractic, along with weight-loss company, Infinite 30, also made their community debut last year, in addition to two dentists, Infinite Smiles and Secure Dentures and Implants, to name a few.

It’s encouraging to see these companies’ logos continue to be erected atop newly constructed and renovated buildings across Owasso, especially on the heels of a global pandemic. The ongoing progress is a testament to the city’s devotion to advancing the state of health care at the local level.

To quote newly appointed Owasso Chamber President Chelsea Levo Feary, “Health care is the top target industry in Owasso. The growth in this industry is shaping our community.”

A city that has set a precedent for economic development in Oklahoma is now laying the foundation to become a statewide hub for health and wellness.

Of course, I can’t forget to mention the progress also being made in Owasso’s northernmost neighboring town of Collinsville, where Ascension opened a new primary care clinic earlier this month.

Ultimately, the dirt being moved on these projects is helping pave the way toward a brighter — and healthier — future for Owasso and its surrounding communities.

