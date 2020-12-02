From the Editor: Our end-of-year series brings a silver lining to 2020

Despite all the chaos and challenges that 2020 has brought, a silver lining rests on the horizon as we near the end of the year.

This month, the Owasso Reporter will highlight the most engaging content of the year, and recognize certain individuals who stand out among their peers.

We will feature the Owassons of the year at the beginning of the month as well as those residents to watch going into 2021 at the end of the month. These are people whose upstanding character, quality work ethic and community involvement have led them to grace our spotlight.

We will also recap the top stories and pictures of the year in the middle of December, looking back at content that has captured our readers’ attention and generated significant feedback and engagement.

There’s certainly no shortage of coverage as we approach the heels of a 12-month period that has played host to a number of events — some good, some bad, but none unworthy of our remembrance.

Be on the lookout for those Owassons who we deem worthy of receiving the lofty title of person of the year, along with those articles and images that have stood out among the rest.

