From the Editor: If a global pandemic can’t stifle our resolve, nothing can

It’s been a few months since I’ve published a personal column.

The last one I wrote — “Growing in gratitude through hardships and challenges” — ran at the end of June, which paid homage to a journey of healing and recovery over the last year.

Call it a creative hiatus, but my time behind the computer screen has since been put to good use hustling and bustling over talk of the town rather than my private life. Perhaps a brief stint of monotony has left little to warrant an engaging keystroke.

On the local news front, however, much can be said about the Owasso area’s ongoing expansion and engagement.

There’s always an event to cover, a resident to spotlight, a business to recognize, an accolade to present. It’s no secret that Owasso is a rich hotbed of noteworthy — and, of course, newsworthy — happenings.

I’m reminded of this every week when I venture into the field to capture all the goings-on of the community, recording residents’ voices, their actions, their expressions, their stories — a true testament to Owasso’s resilience.