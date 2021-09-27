From the Editor: If a global pandemic can’t stifle our resolve, nothing can

It’s been a few months since I’ve published a personal column.
The last one I wrote — “Growing in gratitude through hardships and challenges” — ran at the end of June, which paid homage to a journey of healing and recovery over the last year.
Call it a creative hiatus, but my time behind the computer screen has since been put to good use hustling and bustling over talk of the town rather than my private life. Perhaps a brief stint of monotony has left little to warrant an engaging keystroke.
On the local news front, however, much can be said about the Owasso area’s ongoing expansion and engagement.
There’s always an event to cover, a resident to spotlight, a business to recognize, an accolade to present. It’s no secret that Owasso is a rich hotbed of noteworthy — and, of course, newsworthy — happenings.
I’m reminded of this every week when I venture into the field to capture all the goings-on of the community, recording residents’ voices, their actions, their expressions, their stories — a true testament to Owasso’s resilience.
And nowhere has this been demonstrated more than in the face of adversity over the last two-and-a-half years. In the throes of a global pandemic and political divisiveness, and everything else in between, we have stayed the course, remained unfazed and pressed forward.
That’s not to say we haven’t experienced hardships. We’ve struggled to make ends meet; we’ve lost friends and relatives to COVID; we’ve seen tragedies unfold both domestically and overseas. But the heart of the community remains steadfast and undeterred.
I sometimes feel like a broken record when I write these columns commending my fellow Owassons. But I can’t say enough about the upstanding community we are and that we will continue to be.
And that goes for the residents of Collinsville as well. My regular ventures up to Owasso’s northernmost neighboring town are always filled with fond memories of kind gestures and meaningful conversations.
So this is a simple “thank you” to those who go above and beyond to make this a city that looks after its own. After all, if a global pandemic — and all the uproar it has brought with it — can’t stifle our resolve, nothing can.