I watch and play a lot of disc golf.

It’s a unique sport I’ve enjoyed for years, but it wasn’t until recently that I decided to hit the links more frequently and work to improve my game.

I’ve added new discs to my collection, changed my throwing stance, grown familiar with the lingo and taken notes from more experienced players.

To say I’m committed to the craft would be an understatement. I’ve now gone pro (OK, more like pro novice). Paul McBeth, the “Tiger Woods” of disc golf, would be proud.

McBeth may always have one up on me, but my attention isn’t focused on keeping score as much as it is on participating in an activity that brings me joy and fulfillment, especially when times get tough.

There’s just something about the trim of the terrain, the layout of the course, the strategy of the game, the sights and sounds of the environment that alleviate all my built-up tension and anxiety accumulated throughout a hard week.

Taking the time to unwind over a relaxing 18 holes not only enlivens my spirits, but it challenges me to continue honing my skills and growing my passion for a hobby that only gets more gratifying with every round.

Of course, not everyone is as enthusiastic about disc golf as Yours Truly, but the principle behind the obsession is the same for any leisurely pastime: Commit to doing something you enjoy, and do it for yourself, no matter how inconsequential it may seem.

In the grand scheme of things, every disc I throw won’t amount to much (other than an accumulation of unwanted bogeys), but there may be a lesson learned, a burden lifted, a challenge overcome, a friendship formed for every glide and turn I let out of my hand.

Rain or shine, you can usually find me on a Saturday afternoon roaming local courses like Centennial Park in Owasso, Collinsville City Park and Mack Taylor Park in Sperry — all of which lend to a relatively worry-free weekend. Add to that all the tournaments and instructional content on YouTube, and I’m a man whose heart is full.

I talk of disc golf as if it’s a life-changer. For me, at least in recent months, it has been. Whether I’ve gone alone or with friends, engaging in the sport has helped me clear my head and do some much-needed soul searching.

Regardless of your recreational proclivity, adopting a love for a hobby that brings you joy and improves your skillsets should always be par for the course.