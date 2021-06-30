From the editor: Growing in gratitude through hardships and challenges

It’s hard to believe that we’re halfway through 2021. We all went into this year with an elevated level of excitement but also a heightened sense of caution.

We didn’t know what to expect entering a new season on the heels of a tumultuous 365 days wrought with social unrest, political division and a worldwide pandemic. We did know, however, that the end of 2020 would pave the way for a renewed outlook on life.

Of course, that restored perspective of the future came only by choice, not by chance. Each of us were left with a decision to either adopt a positive mentality going into the forthcoming months or not; I can only hope that most of us already have.

I discussed in a previous column that 2020 handed me an unexpected office closure, a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and a divorce (albeit an amicable one) — not to mention the dozens of other challenges that come with normal, everyday life.

Fast forward six months, and the light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t seem so distant; in fact, it appears quite close. And my slow journey out of the shadows hasn’t been paved with regret and destruction, but it’s been cemented, rather, with growth and gratitude.