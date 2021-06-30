From the editor: Growing in gratitude through hardships and challenges

It’s hard to believe that we’re halfway through 2021. We all went into this year with an elevated level of excitement but also a heightened sense of caution.
We didn’t know what to expect entering a new season on the heels of a tumultuous 365 days wrought with social unrest, political division and a worldwide pandemic. We did know, however, that the end of 2020 would pave the way for a renewed outlook on life.
Of course, that restored perspective of the future came only by choice, not by chance. Each of us were left with a decision to either adopt a positive mentality going into the forthcoming months or not; I can only hope that most of us already have.
I discussed in a previous column that 2020 handed me an unexpected office closure, a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and a divorce (albeit an amicable one) — not to mention the dozens of other challenges that come with normal, everyday life.
Fast forward six months, and the light at the end of the tunnel doesn’t seem so distant; in fact, it appears quite close. And my slow journey out of the shadows hasn’t been paved with regret and destruction, but it’s been cemented, rather, with growth and gratitude.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned along the way, it’s that true character development comes by traveling through the storm instead of rising above it. We’re often trained to avoid confrontation, elude uncomfortable situations and embrace convenience, but these all eventually lead to a life of complacency and resentment.
Take it from me, allowing certain tests and trials to strengthen — rather than stifle — our resolve will only go to better ourselves and others around us. What’s more, choosing to be thankful in the midst of the turmoil is a true testament of ongoing self-improvement.
My theme this year — “growing in gratitude” — came, for example, from a more trivial experience dealing with a noisy, nocturnal upstairs neighbor after moving into my new apartment. When the clock struck midnight, his “day” suddenly began. Let’s just say that a quiet night’s sleep wasn’t in the cards for me anytime soon.
One night after awakening for the 100th time, however, my perspective unexpectedly shifted. I happened to glance at my ceiling, not with the same scornful demeanor as before, but with a slight grin and a grateful spirit. Lying there, I thought, “I’m thankful I have this roof over my head.” “I’m thankful I woke up in a warm, comfy bed.”
I moved to another apartment shortly thereafter (I still needed sleep, after all), but I took what I learned through that experience — embracing an attitude of appreciation, especially when dealing with nuisances like inconsiderate neighbors — and am now applying it to other similar situations.
I’m now living in a quieter and calmer environment, sure, but I believe I had to experience a period of restless nights to fully appreciate those blessings (like a roof and bed) that I take for granted every day.