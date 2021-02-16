From the Editor: Days-long freeze sparks ‘Quarantine 2.0’ for many of us

I don’t think I’ve ever experienced this cold of a winter — and I’m originally from Ohio.
This week (or “Quarantine 2.0” as I like to call it) has led to yet another streak of several days in isolation, away from the social comforts of friends, family and even food. I stocked up on groceries before the big snowfall, but I still miss eating out.
I keep glancing at my weather app hoping to magically see an unexpected spike in the temperature. Thankfully this time next week will feel tropical with a projected 52 degrees.
In the meantime, however, writing columns like this, drinking endless amounts of coffee and binging episodes of “House,” “The Office” and “Yellowstone” will have to do (pity me). Oh, and cleaning is also a welcome distraction (I’m a little OCD when it comes to my space).
If there’s one thing I’ve learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and now this wintry storm, it’s that I need to be out and about to preserve my sanity. We self-proclaimed introverts always vouch for seclusion, but when the time comes that it’s forced, it’s an entirely different story.
Thankfully, these bouts of ice and snow, which have left me confined to my one-bedroom, still give me an opportunity to snap a few photos of people around my apartment complex unloading their groceries, walking their dogs and scraping off their windshields (we news folk have to improvise, right?). At least their footprints make for good perspective shots.
I can’t help but think this days-long freeze is 2020’s last attempt of a final sendoff to us all, one last slap in the face to remind us that we’re not out of the weeds quite yet. In keeping with this trend, why do I have the feeling that this summer will be the hottest on record for Oklahoma?
I can see the headlines now (if I’m not writing them): “Record high temps bring Owasso roads to a boil.” Well at least I’ll have to some good photos…