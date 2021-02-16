From the Editor: Days-long freeze sparks ‘Quarantine 2.0’ for many of us

I don’t think I’ve ever experienced this cold of a winter — and I’m originally from Ohio.

This week (or “Quarantine 2.0” as I like to call it) has led to yet another streak of several days in isolation, away from the social comforts of friends, family and even food. I stocked up on groceries before the big snowfall, but I still miss eating out.

I keep glancing at my weather app hoping to magically see an unexpected spike in the temperature. Thankfully this time next week will feel tropical with a projected 52 degrees.

In the meantime, however, writing columns like this, drinking endless amounts of coffee and binging episodes of “House,” “The Office” and “Yellowstone” will have to do (pity me). Oh, and cleaning is also a welcome distraction (I’m a little OCD when it comes to my space).

If there’s one thing I’ve learned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and now this wintry storm, it’s that I need to be out and about to preserve my sanity. We self-proclaimed introverts always vouch for seclusion, but when the time comes that it’s forced, it’s an entirely different story.