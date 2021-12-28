From the editor: Building more bridges than burning them

Life has a funny way of reminding us that we inhabit a small world.

One thing I’ve learned in my 36 naïve years on this giant rock is that everything comes full circle, and building more bridges than burning them has proved to be a wise choice in nearly every situation.

Of course, watching the flames from afar can sometimes serve as a cheap thrill (until the dust settles and the cleanup begins), but I digress.

It seem these days that someone knows at least someone else who knows you, and that can be a blessing or a curse, depending on how many overpasses you’ve set ablaze in the past. Let’s just hope there are more standing than not.

We’ve all unwittingly walked into that awkward encounter with an old friend or colleague at the grocery store. Smiles are thrown in both directions, topped with a clichéd “How are you?” a forced “It’s great to see you” and an obligatory “We should get coffee sometime.”

All the while, both parties are silently recalling the smoke, the piles of debris, the lumber left in pieces, the watery grave of a once popularly traversed walkway (and that coffee never gets scheduled does it?).