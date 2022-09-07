From the editor: Advocating for orderliness in all avenues

Those who know me well would say I’m a minimalist who regularly enjoys a good decluttering session.

There’s just something about sorting through old files or unused items to eventually throw away that gives me an extra skip in my step when making my way toward the garbage bin.

You could say I’ve developed a devotion to disposal, which has ultimately lent to a passion for cleaning and organization — fine traits of an advocate for orderliness.

I’ve always had a knack for tidiness. It started at an early age when I would often arrange my toys by size and color, or I would alphabetize my books on the shelf. I got an unusual sense of satisfaction when I saw the end result.

Of course, that helpful habit has carried into the present day. I now find myself doing more of the same, except on a professional level.

Managing a newspaper is a job that involves a lot of juggling — gathering information, scheduling interviews, laying out pages, hitting deadlines — all of which require the character trait of orderliness (I have my younger OCD self to thank for publishing a quality paper).

The same, however, can be said about any vocation. Embracing orderliness essentially paves the way for a more structured workplace that produces better time management, clearer communication and improved products and services.

But orderliness goes beyond just sorting mail or straightening files at the office. It’s a critical part of everyday life that should be applied at home, at church and in social settings across the community.

I invest much of my time outside of work, for example, serving in the worship arts department at First Baptist Owasso, where I alternate running sound and playing guitar on Sunday mornings. I also have several men’s groups I attend and lead.

Without a detailed schedule — and a proactive focus on orderliness to see it all through — I could easily overlook or confuse important elements needed to publish the newspaper, fine tune a worship set and build relationships with my fellow brothers.

Adopting the character trait of orderliness — defined by Merriam-Webster as regulated, methodical and even peaceful — ultimately means adopting a healthier lifestyle that’s built on a foundation of clarity and contentment.

As 1 Corinthians 14:40 states, “Everything should be done in a fitting and orderly way.”