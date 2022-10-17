Endorsement: Incumbent J.J. Dossett has proven track record of supporting veterans, school and working families

Oklahoma Sen. J.J. Dossett’s record backing veterans, public education and working middle-class families has served his district well, deserving of another term.

Dossett has represented Senate District 34 since 2016. The district has new boundaries and covers a large portion of Owasso and Sperry but dips south into east Tulsa to 31st Street.

He grew up in Owasso with deep family roots in the area with his parents, sister (Jo Anna, also an Oklahoma senator) and other family members working as teachers. Dossett was an educator and coach starting in 2006 until he ran for office. The defunding of public schools was the inspiration taking him from the classroom into politics.

True to his word, Dossett has consistently voted in favor of public schools and local decision-making of districts, including opposing vouchers and backing efforts to put more funding and resources toward public education.

Dossett, a veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, continues to serve in the Oklahoma Air National Guard and is a co-chairman of the legislative Veterans Caucus. His committee assignments include the Veterans and Military Affairs, Education, Appropriations, Agriculture and Wildlife and Natural Resources and Regulatory Services. He has sponsored several measures to benefit current and former military.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Veterans Council and Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart honored Dossett as Senator of the Year.

Some of his bills include giving the Oklahoma Military Department greater flexibility in the purchases of heraldry items, renaming the 45th Infantry Division Museum to the Oklahoma National Guard Museum and giving the facility power to sell certain items to help in its funding. He passed a bill that allows collectors to get tags and titles for their military surplus vehicles. He co-authored legislation with Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, to rename a section of Oklahoma 20 the “Tech. Sgt. Marshall D. Roberts Memorial Highway,” an Owasso resident killed in 2020 in Iraq while assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard’s 138th Fighter Wing.

On other issues, Dossett has backed conservative positions, particularly in gun rights and anti-abortion legislation. He supports several possible inflation relief measures, particularly if some cuts have a sunset — or temporary — provision to allow lawmakers to revisit the decision. It’s a smart and fiscally responsible move.

He led the effort to ban vaping in public schools and carried legislation making it easier for unarmed security guards to get training through CLEET, the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

Dossett, a Democrat, is a reflection of his constituency as a moderate. His opponent, Republican Dana Prieto, did not respond to requests from the Tulsa World editorial board to discuss his positions.

We believe Dossett has a proven history of working in the best interests of his district and state, earning voter confidence for another term.