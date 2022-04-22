Editorial: Use patience, drive slow as major highway construction ramps up in Tulsa and Owasso

Get ready for more orange cones, detours and frustration as major highway construction projects continue through the summer months.

Oklahoma must improve and maintain its roads, and that means closures to get it done. The state is spending more than $100 million for new lanes, bridges and ramps in the Tulsa and Owasso areas.

Several entrance and exit ramps at the interchange of Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 in west Tulsa are closed through June. Another project will expand bridges at 76th Street North on U.S. 169 near Owasso. These are among the busiest thoroughfares in the area.

Many other projects are ongoing, journalist Mike Dekker reports, including widening and reconstructing a stretch of I-44 on the west side of the Arkansas River, replacing five highway and interstate bridges, constructing additional piers and replacing the cloverleaf ramps on U.S. 75 bridges over I-44.

Some of this work will lead into other planned projects in the years ahead.

Expect backups in traffic, slower pace and detours. It'll be easy to get angry and drive irrationally; fight that deadly temptation.

In the past five years, 91 people, including one worker from the state Transportation Department, were killed and another 1,455 people were injured in more than 8,000 collisions in Oklahoma work zones. Preliminary figures show 20 people were killed from January to September last year in work zones.

The road work is necessary; these aren't vanity projects. Good roads require regular maintenance and replacement, and that leads to temporary closures.

The Transportation Department has stated some significant delays will occur, especially during peak travel time. Drivers need to plan ahead or use alternative routes to avoid those areas.

More than that, drivers need to demonstrate patience and common sense behind the wheel. Nothing is so important that it leads to a loss of life, injuries and damage from accidents.

Go slow, be kind and drive safely.