Counselor's Corner: You are not along during this challenging time

My concern is overwhelming for everyone due to what is going on in our world. This column serves as more of a personal note to all the readers.

I want to let you know that you are not alone during this unprecedented time. We are all experiencing anxiety, overwhelming frustration and uncertainty. Last month, I wrote about the crisis of mental health, I’m finding that every person is being affected at some level.

During this time, seven days a week is not close to the amount of days needed to help those struggling. I’m letting you know this information so that you don’t feel isolated and think that your struggle to cope indicates that you are unhealthy. What we are experiencing is expected during times as these. We are all facing a lack of control, division and imbalance.

I want to remind you that we are not divided. We are all being affected by the fear and uncertainty of COVID-19; we are all experiencing sadness at the anger and hate that we are seeing on a daily basis; and we are all experiencing anxiety about the future of the United States.

We need to remember first and foremost that we are called the United States for a reason. We may have differences, but we are a beautiful people as a whole, and we are all facing the same emotions during these times.

You are not alone; we are in this together and we will overcome.