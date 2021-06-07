Counselor's Corner: The past is evidence of our strength

This past year has been tumultuous and riddled with struggles that have left many overwhelmed. There have been losses and lingering effects of the battles we have fought to overcome.
There is, however, a light at the end of the tunnel as we return to the lives we were living before COVID-19. However, I am finding that many are experiencing anxiety due to the toll this past year has taken on our spiritual, mental, physical and emotional health.
This month's column is a reminder that our past doesn’t have to be viewed with a negative perspective. Despite things being out of our control, we are standing with more strength and resiliency than the year before. We have gained insight into things that we took for granted as we went through the motions of everyday life. This past year revealed that we had the courage and resolve we weren’t aware of before. It may have showed that our faith was stronger than we believed possible, and that we have the ability to trust in the steps ahead, even when we aren’t building the staircase.
Many wrestle with living in the present moment and recognizing that the past is behind them. It is about glancing in the rearview mirror of our lives to see what we have come through, what we have overcome and the positive things that we have learned. As we adjust to the here and now, it’s important to remember that we stand in the present moment (a bit worn out from the battle we have fought), but now as warriors who have come through the challenges that tried to overtake us.
If you continue to struggle, counseling with a cognitive behavioral or mindfulness therapist can help with the healing process. Cognitive behavioral therapy focuses on helping individuals see that thoughts about their situations lead to the way they feel, and those feelings lead to their functioning in daily life. Mindfulness comprises a therapist who helps individuals be more connected to the present moment, freed from the hurts and traumas of the past while not focusing on the future.
It can help to talk to someone who can objectively help an individual see the picture of their life from different angles that are positive and strength-based, while reminding them of their ability to overcome. Therapy can help individuals remember that we have overcome, we are not defeated and we have become more than we were before, transforming in beautiful ways through the most difficult of circumstances.