Counselor's Corner: The past is evidence of our strength

This past year has been tumultuous and riddled with struggles that have left many overwhelmed. There have been losses and lingering effects of the battles we have fought to overcome.

There is, however, a light at the end of the tunnel as we return to the lives we were living before COVID-19. However, I am finding that many are experiencing anxiety due to the toll this past year has taken on our spiritual, mental, physical and emotional health.

This month's column is a reminder that our past doesn’t have to be viewed with a negative perspective. Despite things being out of our control, we are standing with more strength and resiliency than the year before. We have gained insight into things that we took for granted as we went through the motions of everyday life. This past year revealed that we had the courage and resolve we weren’t aware of before. It may have showed that our faith was stronger than we believed possible, and that we have the ability to trust in the steps ahead, even when we aren’t building the staircase.