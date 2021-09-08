Counselor's Corner: Healing is with you

For years, I have been conducting research on healing to help not only myself due to a traumatic past, but to also help my clients. I implement numerous steps in counseling that I would like to share with those readers who struggle with unresolved hurts and traumas.
A negative perspective continues to imprison us in patterns of unresolved hurts, insecurities and fears. We all have a choice to reframe what we have experienced into a story of overcoming, resiliency and transformation. I can think of no better quote than one from Victor Frankl, who was imprisoned in a Nazi camp and lost his family members.
Frankl said, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms, to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Frankl in his book “Mans Search for Meaning” teaches that how we view our lives and situations either holds the power to debilitate us or allows us to use every experience to transform in positive ways. Your perspective will either hold you in captivity or will allow you to recognize that no situation or person defines you, your functioning or your peace of mind.
Another component of healing is recognizing that the perfect situation or another person will not heal us. Many people spend years of their lives searching for something that will heal their trust and create happiness or peace in their lives. It’s important to understand that no situation or person will ever heal internal wounds, but are only extensions of the healing that we do within ourselves. Self-love and self-healing creates transformation and restoration within us. When you begin to understand that loving yourself apart from external forces is the source of stability, nothing externally can leave you permanently emotionally disabled. It’s the same with self-healing, in that it creates the springboard to release past hurts.
Self-healing is an understanding that I can choose to release the past and use it for my good to become the best version of myself. Until people let go of the thought that they’re unable to heal or be happy until outside forces are a certain way, they will continue to be held in captivity. People and situations outside of ourselves are inconsistent, but we can choose to remain stable despite the difficulties of life.
If you want to learn more about self-love, self-healing and the concepts within this column, I encourage you to find a counselor who can help you on your journey to being set free, healed and whole.