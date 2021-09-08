Counselor's Corner: Healing is with you

For years, I have been conducting research on healing to help not only myself due to a traumatic past, but to also help my clients. I implement numerous steps in counseling that I would like to share with those readers who struggle with unresolved hurts and traumas.

A negative perspective continues to imprison us in patterns of unresolved hurts, insecurities and fears. We all have a choice to reframe what we have experienced into a story of overcoming, resiliency and transformation. I can think of no better quote than one from Victor Frankl, who was imprisoned in a Nazi camp and lost his family members.

Frankl said, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms, to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” Frankl in his book “Mans Search for Meaning” teaches that how we view our lives and situations either holds the power to debilitate us or allows us to use every experience to transform in positive ways. Your perspective will either hold you in captivity or will allow you to recognize that no situation or person defines you, your functioning or your peace of mind.