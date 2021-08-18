Counselor's Corner: An opportunity to grow through resolution

Working with couples and families, I find that many can get stuck in a repetitive pattern of conflict and disagreement. This contention remains as both parties attempt to prove who is right and wrong. This causes each person to stagnate and remain argumentative instead of moving forward with solutions and seeing each occurrence as a chance to learn and grow in their relationships.

When it comes to resolution, it’s seeing that each party is valid in their thoughts and feelings, and neither should feel minimized or negated. What each person is experiencing is an indication of a deeper issue based in fears, insecurities or vulnerabilities. Families and couples become stuck when there is no attempt to validate each other, and they avoid leaning toward a deeper understanding. Validating another is not saying you agree with them, but that you empathize with their thoughts and feelings while helping them through their discomfort. If both parties are doing this during times of conflict, it will lead to healing and growth.