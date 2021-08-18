Counselor's Corner: An opportunity to grow through resolution

Working with couples and families, I find that many can get stuck in a repetitive pattern of conflict and disagreement. This contention remains as both parties attempt to prove who is right and wrong. This causes each person to stagnate and remain argumentative instead of moving forward with solutions and seeing each occurrence as a chance to learn and grow in their relationships.
When it comes to resolution, it’s seeing that each party is valid in their thoughts and feelings, and neither should feel minimized or negated. What each person is experiencing is an indication of a deeper issue based in fears, insecurities or vulnerabilities. Families and couples become stuck when there is no attempt to validate each other, and they avoid leaning toward a deeper understanding. Validating another is not saying you agree with them, but that you empathize with their thoughts and feelings while helping them through their discomfort. If both parties are doing this during times of conflict, it will lead to healing and growth.
Each person has their own perspectives and past circumstances that influence the way they experience the relationships in their lives. When we begin to view individuals as unique and look at each interaction as an opportunity to show more support, love and empathy, it begins to change the way we approach our conflicts. If both parties are doing this, it creates an atmosphere that contributes to higher levels of connection and understanding.
I recently completed a mediation in which the person guiding it said that each thing we experience is not the truth but a part of our truths. When we begin to understand that we may only see the upper layer of another person’s struggle and strive to dig deeper into a loving understanding of each other, love will become stronger and healing more pronounced.
Recurring arguments will begin to subside once a deeper knowledge is gained about each person we love and how they experience the world around them. An example would be a couple where both begin to make assumptions in their minds about the other, which causes negative emotion and thinking to take over. This can be changed by each checking in and asking how they can help during that moment, working toward solutions that can be utilized for positive change in the future.
It’s about not getting stuck in the emotion, but understanding what it is revealing to us as well as to others. This becomes an amazing opportunity for growth, positive change and healing in relationships.