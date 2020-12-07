Counselor’s Corner: We determine how we shape our perspective amid the pandemic

With all the chaos surrounding us during this tumultuous time, it’s important to remember that we have a choice regarding our perspective and attitude.

With the constant barrage of information related to a struggling economy, strained political dissension and the virus, we can choose our internal peace and stability. We can remind ourselves that everything going on is external and doesn’t have to define our mental and emotional stability or who we are in a negative way.

One of my favorite books is “Mans Search for Meaning” by Victor Frankl. If you haven’t read this, I encourage you to do so. It tells the story a man who survived the Nazi concentration camps and teaches about the power of perspective and attitude.

Frankl said, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose ones attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

We can choose to see this time as an opportunity for growth, increased strength, resiliency and faith, or we can choose to look upon our circumstances as hopeless and helpless.

The thing to remember is that it’s your choice to choose your perspective, and that the choice you make will determine your functioning during this time. It’s absolutely empowering and wonderful when you realize that the choice of perspective is up to us and cannot be taken away.