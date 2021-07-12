Counselor’s Corner: The influence of perspective

This past week as I was completing morning meditation, the topic was on perspective in the here and now. It talked about experiences influenced by language and what we experience in our pasts. An example of this is being able to look at a tree and see it for all it is in that moment without putting words and thoughts to it. As I began to reflect on this, I also came upon a quote by Steve Furtick that said our perspectives will either become our prison or our passport.

This sheds light on the struggle many have with being in the present moment due to past experiences. It’s important to remember that being grounded in the here and now can help people face past hurts, traumas and difficulties. The goal is being aware of a trigger and to challenge negative or fearful thinking that causes an individual to emotionally react as if they are in the past. An example would be growing up in a home where there was verbal abuse. A person may become engaged in a disagreement and the other person begins to elevate their voice, triggering them into fear. Another example would be an individual who struggles to embrace their value because their perspective has been negatively affected by the words and actions of others from their past.