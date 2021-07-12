Counselor’s Corner: The influence of perspective

This past week as I was completing morning meditation, the topic was on perspective in the here and now. It talked about experiences influenced by language and what we experience in our pasts. An example of this is being able to look at a tree and see it for all it is in that moment without putting words and thoughts to it. As I began to reflect on this, I also came upon a quote by Steve Furtick that said our perspectives will either become our prison or our passport.
This sheds light on the struggle many have with being in the present moment due to past experiences. It’s important to remember that being grounded in the here and now can help people face past hurts, traumas and difficulties. The goal is being aware of a trigger and to challenge negative or fearful thinking that causes an individual to emotionally react as if they are in the past. An example would be growing up in a home where there was verbal abuse. A person may become engaged in a disagreement and the other person begins to elevate their voice, triggering them into fear. Another example would be an individual who struggles to embrace their value because their perspective has been negatively affected by the words and actions of others from their past.
The definition of perspective according to Oxford Language is “a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something: a point of view.” This indicates that perspectives can influence us and be deeply rooted in our past experiences. Our perception of ourselves, lives and relationships can be influenced to an extent that causes us to struggle to see things from a fresh point of view. Many times, this can hinder healing, trust, self-worth and finding peace in the present moment.
Challenge yourself to see all things in the present moment without attaching it to any words or experiences of the past. Examine, as Steve quoted, if your perspectives are your prison or your passport. Challenge yourself with seeing things as if every moment is one experienced for the first time. Step barefoot in the grass and focus on the feeling of it between your toes. See people without any relation to those of the past and begin to see yourself in this moment in all of your strength and beauty.